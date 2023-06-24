OTAY MESA, Calif. — A man with an outstanding warrant for homicide was apprehended at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry last weekend.

That’s according to a news release shared Friday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says on the evening of June 18, 51-year-old Francisco Trejo Ramirez, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry while driving a vehicle. He presented his driver’s license as his entry document and a CBP officer ran his name through law enforcement database.

Authorities discovered Ramirez had an active warrant out of Madera County, California, prompting them to escort the man to a secure location for further inspection, CBP said.

Officers then conducted a query utilizing the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System, in turn, confirming Ramirez’s identity and that he was wanted on suspicion of homicide.

CBP says Ramirez and his vehicle were turned over to the custody of Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives for further disposition.

These criminal charges are merely allegations and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, CBP stated in the news release.