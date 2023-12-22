SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Groups that search for missing people south of the border are criticizing Mexico’s federal government for undercounting the number of people who have disappeared in Mexico.

Official statistics show 12,377 people are currently missing in Mexico, a figure that is way too low, according to Angélica Ramírez, who heads a Baja California search group called Colectivo Una Nación Buscando.

“We demand President López Obrador be more transparent with this census and the way it’s done,” said Ramírez. “We are not against this census, we don’t agree with the process they used to come up with the figure.”

According to Ramírez, there are almost 18,000 missing people in Baja California alone.

“That’s a number provided by the state’s attorney general’s office, 4,000 more than two years ago when they said there were more than 14,000 missing people in Baja,” she said. “According to the national registry, it’s only a little more than 2,000.”

Ramírez told reporters Thursday afternoon, that the attorney general’s office refuses to send real figures to the federal government.

“We need the real numbers to be sent to Mexico City, they keep hiding the real figures in Baja California,” said Ramírez. “The consequences of not sending the true numbers result in searches not being launched or not hiring enough personnel to help us look for the missing.”

Ramírez stated budgets are set based on figures provided by the federal government.

“They are hiring three people when we really need 20 to help us. On the national level, there are 50,000 bodies that have yet to be identified, although these are not included in the final count of people listed as disappeared.”

Ramírez told reporters she and others are waiting for a public apology from López Obrador’s cabinet while hoping he meets with them soon.