Tijuana’s Arch as seen from San Ysidro California. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO — As always, there is plenty to do and experience in Baja California this weekend.

You can learn how to mix alcoholic drinks or coffee, go “glamping” in the famous Guadalupe Valley wine country or dance to the music provided by British legend Eagles and Butterflies.

Tourists can spend Saturday and Sunday in the Guadalupe Valley drinking wine, off-roading and camping in style.

The valley, known as the Napa of Latin America, has more than 100 wineries, some small, others not so small.

For about $250 per person, you’ll get transportation to and from the border, lodging, wine tasting and an off-road excursion.

It starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and you’ll be back in Tijuana by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

If you’re looking to dance, Marko Disko and Social Club is hosting world renown Eagles and Butterflies a.k.a. Chris Barratt, who is known for electronic dance music.

Barratt starts at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is 270 pesos, which comes out to about $15.

Marko Disko and Social Club is located at 2000 Boulevard Cuauhtémoc Sur Poniente Tijuana, BCN 22044 Mexico.

If coffee and mixed drinks are what you fancy, there’s mixology and coffee demonstrations from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.

It will take place at Baristi Tostadores located at Playas Paseo del Pedregal Tijuana, BCN 22504 Mexico.

Tijuana’s baseball team, the Toros, are in town this weekend taking on the Lions of Yucatán. The game on Saturday begins at 7:35 p.m., and Sunday’s matchup starts at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets range in cost from 80 to 320 pesos, or about $4 to $18.

The Toros find themselves in first place in the league’s northern division.

Games are played at Chevron Stadium located at Mision de Santo Tomas Rio Eufrates con, Col. Infonavit Capistrano, Kino, 22223 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico.