MEXICO CITY — A Mexican tribunal is in the process of clearing the way for Hector Luis Palma, known as “El Güero” for his light complexion and blue eyes, to be released from prison according to Zeta of Tijuana.

Palma is a former drug trafficker who co-founded the Sinaloa Cartel with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Ismael Zambada Garcia.

His life was featured prominently in the series “Narcos: Mexico.”

Palma was arrested in 1995 after walking away from a plane crash.

He was extradited to the United States, where he was imprisoned for a decade before being sent back to Mexico to be tried for killing two police officers.

Since his conviction, Palma’s lawyers have been trying to have an appeals court throw it out, saying the key government witnesses in the case were coerced.

Two years ago, a court sided with Palma and ordered him released.

Prosecutors had been fighting the decision ever since.

They asked Mexico’s Supreme Court to uphold the conviction, but it refused to hear the case and thus the lower court’s decision will stand.

Palma’s release from prison is now considered imminent and likely to happen in a few days, according to Zeta.

Palma has been in custody near Mexico City at the maximum-security Altiplano Prison.

Two months ago, he was moved to a hospital for health reasons but was quickly returned to prison.