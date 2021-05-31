Drivers wait hours to cross back into U.S. on Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO – Drivers entering into San Diego County from Mexico on Monday faced hours-long wait times as travelers hit the road in full force for Memorial Day weekend.

“It looks like a freaking nightmare,” traveler Olivia Trujillo said. “Keeping it real, it is really, really bad.”

Wait times for some travelers, including at the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry, were at least double the average wait, creating some headaches for those hoping to navigate the entry quickly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported up to four hours of wait time for cars passing through the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa border crossings on Memorial Day. As of about 10:30 p.m. Monday, the wait time at the San Ysidro border crossing for general traffic still was about four hours; it was two and a half hours for those in the Ready Lanes; and 15 minutes in the expedited SENTRI lanes, the agency’s website shows.

“I have been waiting 10 hours, not three hours (as) in the past),” Trujillo said. “This time, I decided to leave my car here in the U.S. and do the walking part.”

Some travelers say the wait was even longer than reported.

“It took me like five minutes on the motorcycle, but I saw the traffic and it’s probably over six hours,” said Juan Casas, who crossed back into San Ysidro.

Travelers on foot to San Ysidro said the wait was also was worse than usual. It was at least three hours for traveler Kendall Ivy.

“It seemed like every food item got flagged, orange ticketed and pulled over,” Ivy said. “I mean, even a bowl of fruit. That’s what was taking so long right at the end here.”

Wait times have been up throughout the year. According to Border Patrol, it’s partially due to the sharp increase last month of not-citizens attempting to enter the U.S., tying up departmental resources and increasing wait times.

Border crossing is still limited to essential travel for about three more weeks, though some people told FOX 5 they’ve traveled for vacation this weekend.