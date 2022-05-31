CALEXICO, Calif. – A driver suspected of attempting to smuggle $1.5 million worth of narcotics and escape inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry was apprehended last week, according to authorities.

The driver, 39, was arrested on suspicion of a narcotic smuggling attempt and turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations for further examination, CBP stated in a release Tuesday.

On May 23 around 10 p.m., Calexico CBP officers were inspecting a 2005 blue Ford Ranger, driven by a 39-year-old driver applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico and requested the driver for further examination. That’s when the driver refused to follow the border officers’ instructions and drove away southbound into Mexico.

The driver was quickly apprehended by CBP officers who then screened the vehicle with a human/narcotic detector dog, revealing 175 packages of fentanyl concealed in the gas tank and spare tire, per border officials. The total weight of the packages was 106.57 pounds.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle.