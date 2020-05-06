Driver arrested after 6 undocumented immigrant dump truck

Six undocumented immigrants were found in the covered cargo area of a dump truck at a Border Patrol checkpoint in the Imperial Valley.

The truck driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on suspicion of immigrant smuggling.

SALTON CITY, Calif. — Border agents arrested a truck driver Tuesday after discovering six undocumented immigrants hidden in the hydraulic dump trailer he was hauling, authorities said.

The driver, a 46-year-old U.S. citizen, pulled in to a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 86 near the Salton Sea Tuesday at about 7 a.m., the Border Patrol said in a news release. While agents were checking his documentation, a canine search team signaled that there could be contraband in the truck’s tarp-covered trailer. When agents removed the tarp, they found five men and a woman in the cargo area of the trailer.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of alien smuggling.

All six of the undocumented passengers were returned to Mexico, the Border Patrol said.

Tuesday’s discovery was the sixth case of attempted immigrant smuggling in a tractor-trailer this year in the Imperial Valley, according to the Border Patrol. In April, agents discover 21 people packed in a utility trailer in the El Centro area. Four similar smuggling attempts were discovered in January, February and March.