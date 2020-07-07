Deportations, expulsions through Baja California down 35% in 2020

Border Patrol agents have been making fewer arrests along the U.S.- Mexico border since COVID-19 era began. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — Repatriations of Mexican Nationals through Baja California are down 35% when compared to the same time period in 2019 according to Mexico’s National Institute of Migration.

Expulsion policy extended and modified

Last year at this time, more than 27,000 people had been sent back from the United States through the cities of Mexicali or Tijuana. So far this year, the number is about 17,500.

According to Customs and Border Protection, overall apprehensions are down in just about every sector and demographic along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In areas such as the Rio Grande, Border Patrol encounters with adults are down 41%. In Yuma, Arizona, it’s 59% and in El Centro, California it’s 20%.

