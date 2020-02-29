Demonstrators say Trump should take Mexico to court over border sewage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) -- Several groups intent on stopping the flow of raw sewage from Mexico into the Tijuana River Valley staged a demonstration at the Mexican Consulate in downtown San Diego Friday morning.

They were small in numbers, but their message was pretty ambitious.

"Stop the poop! Stop the poop!" the demonstrators chanted while walking back and forth in front of the building.

"It's beyond frustration, it's beyond anger, it's beyond rage," said Baron Partlow, who organized the demonstration. "We are asking President Trump to take Mexico to the Hague."

The Hague is an international court based in Europe. People like Partlow want the White House to take Mexico to court over the sewage spills that happen on a regular basis.

These spills send millions of gallons of untreated water into the Tijuana Rivera Valley north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Most of the sewage ends up in the ocean, contaminating the water and forcing the closure of beaches in Imperial Beach and Coronado.

"We can't have our citizens being poisoned willfully and knowingly. There's no justification for it, no way to rationalize it," Mitch McKay with Citizens for Coastal Conservancy said.

This problem has persisted for decades, and it appears to be getting worse as the City of Tijuana continues to grow while its sewer system has not been able to keep up.

McKay said recent numbers from measuring stations along the Tijuana River show that 38 billion gallons of untreated sewage have flowed through the valley in the last 18 months.

"It's literally environmental terrorism," McKay said.

The Mexican Consulate referred all inquiries about the sewage and the demonstration to Mexico City.