Officers seized narcotics hidden within a radish shipment, CBP said. (Photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers assigned to the Otay

Mesa Cargo Facility uncovered a large amount of narcotics within a shipment of radishes on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man from Mexico was driving a tractor trailer around 1:12 p.m. when CBP officers referred him, along with the vehicle, for further inspection. During the check, officials say a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

At that time, officers discovered drugs concealed within pallets of radishes. The man was detained for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt, CBP said.

“Perseverance — that is the key principle for success,” said Rosa Hernandez, Otay Mesa Port

Director. “Our CBP officers are the prime example of applying this practice because, as we all

know, things are not always what they seem.”

Otay Mesa Cargo Facility CBP officers seized narcotics from a radish shipment on Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers turned the driver over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and narcotics. Officials did not disclose how much street value the seizure amounted to but noted it was a “large” amount of narcotics.