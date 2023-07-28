A sign warns travelers about Mexican gun laws they approach the Mexican border on January 24, 2019. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A resident of Oklahoma is facing federal criminal charges after he allegedly attempted to smuggle more than a dozen guns and rifles to Mexico.

A special U.S. Customs and Border Protection anti-smuggling and terrorism team arrested Misael Muniz during a surprise inspection of vehicles headed to Mexico last Sunday at the Eagle Pass international bridge.

Court records show Muniz and an unspecified number of passengers were inside a black GMC Yukon pulling a box trailer, attempting to depart the United States around 12:10 a.m. on July 23. CBP officers searched the box trailer and allegedly found 14 firearms and 26 bullet magazines hidden within false compartments in a toolbox and the base of an air compressor.

The firearms included an AR-15 assault rifle, four shotguns, and nine high-caliber handguns.

Muniz initially told border officers he was driving a group of people from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Guanajuato, Mexico, in exchange for money and that the trailer held their possessions, court records show. But after being pulled in for questioning, he allegedly told Homeland Security Investigations agents and CBP officers he was paid $880 upfront to transport the guns to Mexico and would be paid additional amounts for each firearm, depending on caliber and condition.

Muniz told investigators the other occupants of the Yukon did not know about the hidden firearms and that he was aware it is unlawful to export firearms from the United States to another country without a license, court records show.

He is charged with smuggling goods (firearms) out of the United States. The offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The border crossing at Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo courtesy City of Eagle Pass)

The smuggling of guns to Mexico has become a hot-button issue in the binational relationship in recent years, as Mexican authorities say most murders committed there involve firearms illegally brought into Mexico.

The Mexican government has filed two lawsuits, one against U.S. gun makers and one against Arizona gun dealers, to get them to stop selling guns to people they know will take them to Mexico. A judge tossed out the first lawsuit and the one in Arizona remains in progress.

In Guanajuato, security experts say that drug gangs have unleashed unprecedented violence in the past four years as they fight for control of drug routes, illegal meth sales, fuel theft, and extortion activities.