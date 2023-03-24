SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers from the San Diego Field Office had eight noteworthy seizures on Monday.

According to CBP, officers seized methamphetamine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1.6 million, plus pharmaceutical drugs, a handgun and ammunition all in a single day.

The busts took place between the San Ysdiro, Tecate and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry, officials said.

Beginning at 4 a.m., CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry intercepted the following:

• 146 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 159.53 pounds, from a 35-year-old male

driver.

• 134 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 141.60 pounds, from a 33-year-old female

driver.

• One handgun, two magazines, 51 rounds of 9 mm ammunition from a 61-year-old male

driver.

• A bottle of Zolpidem (Ambien) containing 300 pills from a 47-year-old male trusted

traveler member.

• 60 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 167.77 pounds, from a 25-year-old male

driver.

Later at 10:12 a.m., CBP says officers at the Tecate Port of Entry encountered a 49-year-old

male driver who was applying for admission into the U.S from Mexico.

The traveler reported possession of $10,000 to CBP officers. However, upon further inspection, CBP says officers discovered that the traveler was actually in possession of $74,270 in unreported currency.

Even later, CBP says officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry ended the night with another drug seizure around 8:15 p.m. One package of fentanyl powder, which weighed 4.85

pounds, was intercepted from a 48-year-old female driver, officials said. It’s estimated street value was reported to be $48,500.

Three hours later, around 11:50 p.m., CBP said officers seized 159.70 pounds of liquid methamphetamine from a 21-year-old male driver, which had an estimated street value of

$500,000.

A bucket of liquid of methamphetamine seized by CBP is shown. (Photo: CBP)

All of the suspects were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations for further processing, according to CBP. Meanwhile, the narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers from each of the ports of entry.

“We will continue to prioritize and dedicate resources to counter Transnational Criminal Organizations and disrupt the flow of illicit drugs that cross our borders,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “We are proud of our officers who work tirelessly every day to protect our border, our homeland, and our communities.”