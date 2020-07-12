CBP: Officers seized 43K pounds of drugs in June valued at $92M

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Saturday they seized more than 43,000 pounds of drugs in June at ports of entry along California’s border with Mexico, a total which has a street value of roughly $92 million. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO – Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Saturday they seized more than 43,000 pounds of drugs in June at ports of entry along California’s border with Mexico, a total which has a street value of roughly $92 million.

Marijuana made up the majority of the drugs seized by officers at the state’s six land ports, totaling nearly 35,000 pounds, according to a news release by the agency. The largest such bust came June 17 at the Otay Mesa cargo facility where officers say they recovered almost 21,000 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of electronics.

The agency also reported seizing 7,661 pounds of methamphetamine, 635 pounds of cocaine, 166 pounds of heroin and 165 pounds of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid similar to morphine.

In a news release, Pete Flores, San Diego’s CBP director of field operations, said the month produced “impressive results” with officers remaining “vigilant.”

“CBP officers’ determination and instincts led to and confiscation of these drugs to keep our country safe,” Flores said.

Another notable incident during the month occurred June 4 at the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry, during which officers reported seizing 11,000 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of limes. They also stopped a June 24 shipment containing 104 pounds of cocaine hidden in “a compartment behind the backseats of a vehicle” at the San Ysidro port of entry, the agency said.