CBP officer charged with using unreasonable force at port of entry

SAN DIEGO — An officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection faces up to 10 years in prison after being charged with using unreasonable force at a Southern California port of entry.

Marcos Valenzuela, 29 of El Centro, could also face a $250,000 fine if he’s found guilty of depriving an individual of their constitutional right not to be subjected to unreasonable force, according to a newly-released indictment.

Investigators say Valenzuela was working at the Calexico West Port of Entry on August 16, 2019 when he allegedly used unreasonable force on someone seeking admission to the U.S. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of California said Valenzuela’s alleged actions resulted in bodily injury to the victim, identified only as ‘J.L.’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Diego Field Office released a statement that said in part, “No one is above the law and this indictment should assure the public that the FBI is committed to rooting out any public servant who violates their oath.”

Valenzuela is scheduled to appear before a U.S. District Court Judge on May 21 for a motion hearing.