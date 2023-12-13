SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to using unreasonable force on an individual who applied for admission to the U.S. from Mexico.

According to U.S. attorney Tara McGrath’s office, 41-year-old Andre Maurice Chevalier admitted in his plea agreement that he encountered a woman at an inspection booth on April 23, 2022.

The CBP officer said he pulled the woman, identified in court documents by the initials Y.F., out of her vehicle and slung her into the booth. She sustained injuries to her face and fell to the ground.

Chevalier also admitted to then picking up the woman and shoving her against her vehicle before handcuffing her. The CBP officer said that he acted “willfully and intentionally,” depriving the woman of her right to be free from an unreasonable use of force.

As part of his plea agreement, Chevalier will resign from his position and will not seek future employment with a federal law enforcement agency.

“Mr. Chevalier’s conduct was inexcusable,” said McGrath. “His guilty plea and resignation mean he no longer has authority over, or the opportunity to abuse, those entering the country.”

Chevalier is set to be sentenced on March 8, 2024.