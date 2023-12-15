SAN DIEGO — The captain and co-captain of a boat that capsized off Imperial Beach in a deadly smuggling incident were sentenced in federal court Thursday.

U.S. attorney Tara McGrath’s office said Jorge Armando Preciado-Vasquez, 30, and Alexis Martinez-Preciado, 20, attempted to smuggle seven adults and an unaccompanied minor from Mexico into the U.S over Thanksgiving weekend in 2022.

According to their plea agreements and sentencing documents, the defendants navigated the open-hull craft from Mexico on the open ocean through the night until they approached Imperial Beach early in the morning on Nov. 26.

As they approached the shore, the defendants directed all eight people on board to take off their life vests, the attorney’s office explained. This is known as common practice so passengers are quicker in making their way to the shore.

Soon after removing the life jackets, however, the panga boat overturned. Ultimately, three people drowned in the incident. Two bodies were recovered that morning and the third was discovered on the beach days later.

“This case is a horrible tragedy and three lives were needlessly lost when profiteering overtook caution,” said McGrath. “Criminal smuggling organizations consistently disregard the welfare

of the human beings they smuggle.”

Preciado-Vasquez and Martinez-Preciado were sentenced to 54 and 50 months in prison, respectively for their role in this deadly smuggling attempt.