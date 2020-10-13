California campground under construction just north of the border

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Since March, bulldozers and earth carrying trucks have been turning 180 acres of brush into a state-of-the-art campground less than half a mile from the border between San Diego and Tijuana.

The site will be known as the Tijuana River Valley Regional Campground.

It will have room for tents, RVs and even horses when it opens by early 2021.

“We believe this is going to be a popular attraction for schools, scouts and youth groups in the entire region,” said David Norgard, San Diego County Chief of Development for Parks.

The Tijuana River Valley Regional Park Campground will have showers and bathrooms when it opens by early 2021. (Courtesy County of San Diego)

The campground will be another addition to the 1,800-acre regional park in the Tijuana River Valley now home to trails, bird-watching areas and nature preserves.

“We’ll also have an amphitheater, educational amenities such as interpretive trails and nature-based play equipment for children,” Norgard said.

The campground will be just a short hike away from the Pacific Ocean and from Border Field State Park located right on the border.

It’s also near the banks of the Tijuana River, which has been known to carry raw sewage from Mexico, through the valley, and all the way to the ocean.



The Tijuana River Valley Regional Park Campground will be within walking distance of Border Field State Park and the Pacific Ocean. (Border Report Photo/Salvador Rivera)

Norgard says the site has been engineered in an area where people don’t have to worry about being near any sewage.

“Our campground ideally sits on the river valley, a site that hasn’t flooded or seen any major impacts in more than 15 years,” he said.

Norgard added the site will also have showers and bathrooms for campers.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.