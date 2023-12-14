SAN DIEGO — Pedestrian West at the San Ysidro Port of Entry temporarily suspended operations on Dec. 9.

Some area businesses say the closure has impacted what would have been their busy holiday shopping season, since there are now longer wait times to cross the border.

“We don’t have customers, this is the time that you have a lot of customers going in and out, we don’t have anything,” said Olivia Campos, owner of Carolin Shoes in San Ysidro. Campos says that has been the case since the closure last weekend.

The reasoning for the temporary suspension is “in order to redirect personnel to assist the U.S. Border Patrol with taking migrants into custody,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release.

The announcement comes following the ongoing reopening and closures of PedWest this year. In January, the northbound direction reopened for the first time since April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It then closed in September because of an influx of migrants and asylum-seekers.

On Nov. 16, the northbound direction reopened, while the southbound direction reopened for the first time in three-and-a-half years on Nov. 20.

“When they open Ped West we can see little bit more people, we see the difference then suddenly, again (closed),” Campos said.

Miguel Castro commutes from Tijuana to San Ysidro. He says it usually takes him an hour and a half to cross but on Thursday it took almost six hours.

“There’s like three or four officers just for I don’t know, maybe thousands of people,” Castro said.

With long lines to cross to San Ysidro, Campos says many cross-border shoppers get discouraged and no longer come. Without customers this holiday season, she’s feeling the pinch.

“A lot of stress, especially because this is the season to make some money for the bad times, so if this is already bad time, how will it be in really bad time,” Campos said.

Campos has a plea to U.S Customs and Border Protection: “Please speed up everything, put more agents to work faster.”

The border agency says it will provide updated information as it becomes available in regards to the reopening of PedWest.