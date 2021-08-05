Border Patrol takes 2 convicted sex offenders into custody

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents say they arrested two convicted sex offenders just outside San Diego County early Wednesday.

The first encounter happened around 1 a.m. when agents found one individual illegally entering the U.S. in Calexico, a news release from the agency said. The second person was intercepted by agents around 2 a.m. in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo.

Border Patrol said its agents arrested the two people and brought them to the El Centro Sector Processing Center, where a records check revealed they were previously convicted for a sex crime and removed by an immigration judge.

USBP said El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested or removed 35 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges since Oct. 1, 2020.

In May, the agency warned of an uptick in sex offender apprehensions after a 39-year-old man was arrested near Boulevard.

Border Patrol encourages San Diegans to report suspicious activity by contacting the San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.