Border Patrol intercepts $1M cocaine stash off I-5

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol says its agents seized more than 70 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.

Agents were on Interstate 5 on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. when they pulled over a Ford Ranger near the Basilone Road exit. A Border Patrol news release said a K-9 detected something inside the vehicle.

(San Diego Sector Border Patrol)

(San Diego Sector Border Patrol)

Following the alert by the K-9, agents searched the truck and found dozens of bundles hidden inside two toolboxes. One toolbox was inside the cab of the pickup and the second was in the truck bed, the news release said.

The driver, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, and his vehicle were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station. Once there, agents said 29 bundles weighing 70.21 pounds tested positive for cocaine.

Border Patrol said the bundles had an estimated street value of $1,003,275. Homeland Security Investigations agents took custody of the driver and drugs and Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

Border Patrol agents in San Diego County have seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine during this fiscal year, according to the agency.