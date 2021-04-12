Border Patrol captures ‘top target’ in San Diego smuggling operations

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents say one of their top targets in San Diego County smuggling operations is now in custody.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the 43-year-old Mexican man is a leader of a human smuggling organization. The takedown happened early Thursday not far from a Chula Vista motel.

Border Patrol agents were watching a Chevy Suburban around 6:15 a.m. that they believed was connected to the wanted smuggler. They saw two men exit a motel room followed by a third man, who they determined was their target.

Agents followed the Suburban as it left the motel parking lot. They pulled over the SUV and questioned the people inside. Agents arrested the alleged smuggling leader and five Mexican nationals who were in the country illegally, according to Border Patrol.

The operation netted two additional arrests when agents apprehended two alleged co-conspirators at the motel. Three people are facing human smuggling charges and the other five were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing, a news release said.

Border Patrol did not identify the 43-year-old target who was taken into custody. A news release said he orchestrated smuggling events throughout San Diego County.