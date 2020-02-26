Border Patrol arrests deported sex offender

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents working near the U.S.-Mexico border arrested a convicted sex offender Sunday who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally.

The agents encountered the unidentified 37-year-old convicted sex offender and two other men about a mile north of the border near Dulzura, which is located about 40 miles east of downtown San Diego. According to Border Patrol, all three were Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

Agents arrested the group and transported them to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

After checking their identities, it was discovered that the 37-year-old had a 2006 felony conviction for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14” in California. He served 365 days in prison and was subsequently deported to Mexico. His history also included several prior deportations.

“I am proud of the great work agents demonstrated in arresting this child predator,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their vigilance prevented this dangerous person from illegally re-entering our communities.”

The 37-year-old man is currently in Department of Homeland Security custody and faces Federal charges for illegal re-entry after deportation. The remaining two males in the group will be processed for removal.