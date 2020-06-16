Border commuters lament extension of non-essential travel restrictions

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s Foreign Ministry office issued a statement saying both Mexico and the United States have agreed to extend the essential travel restrictions put in place back in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is the third time the restrictions have been extended, they are expected to remain in place through July 22.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land crossing in the Western Hemisphere. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced the extension of border restrictions, calling them a succes .

“The Department of Homeland Security will ensure that the measures taken at our borders will protect America from all threats, including threats against the health and safety of our citizens,” he said.

“I would’ve liked to have it halted,” said Gustavo Fimbres, a frequent border crosser.

Fimbres said the ongoing restrictions are really hurting companies on both sides of the border including his.

The northbound exit of the pedestrian crossing on east side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“This is going to keep affecting a lot of our business clients, which I have businesses on both sides of the border,” Fimbres s aid.

Others worried about people who still can’t cross due to the fact they’re not legal residents or U.S. citizens.

“I have some friends with significant others living on one side of the border while they live on the other and they are not able to see their significant others so it’s challenging for them,” Paul Burick said. “It really stinks some of my friends still can’t cross the border.”



Gustavo Fimbres on the left and Paul Burick pictured on the right are frequent border crossers, both agree the extension of the essential border restrictions should be reconsidered. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Both Frimbres and Burick crossed through the San Ysidro border crossing, one of three land ports of entry in San Diego County.

At San Ysidro alone, on a normal day, more than 60,000 vehicles cross the border between Mexico and the U.S. along with more than 100,000 people.

