Border agents fire shots at fleeing boat, disabling engine

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Border agents fired several shots Tuesday morning as they chased a captain who refused to stop a boat off the coast of Imperial Beach.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said its air and marine operations team was patrolling near Sunset Cliffs around 5:45 a.m. when they came across a boat speeding southbound. Agents tried to get the boat to stop with lights and sirens but the captain apparently refused to yield.

The captain started “fleeing and aggressively piloting the boat, even colliding with the pursuing AMO boat several times,” according to CBP.

That led Border agents to fire several warning shots, including one that disabled the engine of the fleeing boat.

The vessel stopped off the coast of Imperial Beach and agents took the sole person aboard into custody, a 38-year-old Mexican man who was entering the U.S. illegally, according to CBP.

The man was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents for further processing and an investigation into the suspected smuggling incident is underway.