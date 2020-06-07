Border agents arrest 13 undocumented immigrants after boat lands at local beach

U.S. border officers arrested 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico on Saturday after their boat came ashore at Torrey Pines State Beach. (Photo by OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – U.S. border officers arrested 13 undocumented immigrants from Mexico on Saturday after their boat came ashore at Torrey Pines State Beach.

According to San Diego Sector Border Patrol, agents received a report at about 10:30 a.m. from the Joint Harbor Operations Center that a craft had landed at the beach. Agents apprehended 10 men and three women in the incident with two additional individuals fleeing once the boat landed, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeff Stephenson said.

Arrested individuals were aged between 19 and 51 years. The other two were not located after a search of the area.

All were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing and their boat was seized was CBP Air and Marine Operations, according to Stephenson.