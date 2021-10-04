Binational health: Mexican consulates to provide public medical services all month long

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexican consulates throughout the U.S. are partnering with federal, state and local agencies, community-based organizations and volunteers to conduct health and education activities to launch the 21st edition of Binational Health Week.

Carlos González Gutiérrez is Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

At the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, services include workshops, insurance referrals, vaccination campaigns and medical screenings. Some services will be offered online.

Consulate officials said the main objective is to foster the health of the Hispanic and Latino population in the U.S., increasing their access to medical services available in the area and improve healthcare coverage.

“Regardless of migratory status or if they don’t have insurance, we help them navigate the system so they can find a medical home,” said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego. “We do it throughout the year, in particular (during) Binational Health Week.

Services offered range from COVID-19 vaccinations to flu shots to glucose and cholesterol screenings. Free reading glasses are available to those who need them, González Gutiérrez said.

Blood pressure and HIV detection also will be provided as well as referrals for psychiatric care.

“Fortunately, the Mexican Consulate has a very strong network of partners that allows us to provide these services,” he said.

While the services are part of Binational Health Week, González Gutiérrez says they will be available weekday mornings through the month of October.

“You don’t need an appointment,” he said. “You don’t need to be Mexican national, American national or be a legal resident or whatever this is. Regardless of your immigration status, it’s completely free. All our services are free.