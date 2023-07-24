EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Four migrants have lost their lives in the past 10 weeks in the Rio Grande’s Big Bend of Texas. That is prompting the U.S. Border Patrol to urge migrants not to cross the area’s rugged terrain during the hottest months of the year.

“Extreme heat has the potential to be deadly and kills more people than any other weather event,” said Sean L. McGoffin, the U.S. Border Patrol’s chief agent in the Big Bend Sector, which includes 517 miles of international border. “Please reconsider and do not cross the border illegally during these extreme heat conditions. It is simply not worth the risk of your life.”

Just like in neighboring El Paso, Texas, temperatures in the Presidio-Ojinaga area have been hovering at or above 100 degrees in July. The Border Patrol has conducted 21 migrant rescues since May 3, relying on the migrants’ use of highly visible “rescue” beacons where they can push a button to summon help, the agency’s artificial intelligence surveillance cameras, air operations and regular patrolling.

It has recorded five fatalities since Oct. 1, but four since May 3. The Big Bend Sector averages between 20 to 30 migrant fatalities a year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection archives.