Bars reopen in Tijuana

A man wearing a protective mask walks by a closed bar at Santa Cecilia square in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on March 27, 2020. – Baja California state ordered on March 24 the closure of bars, casinos, clubs, gyms, museums, cinemas and all non essential business as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Bars in Tijuana are being allowed to reopen provided they meet and adhere to health protocols like social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I want to say this again very clearly, a bar or restaurant bar, anywhere where adults gather must follow the guidelines or it will be closed immediately,” said Alonso Pérez Rico, Baja California’s Secretary of Health.

Some are speaking out against the move and wondering why schools and daycare centers aren’t being allowed to reopen like the bars.

“As for daycare centers, schools, places where people stay are of the highest risk since it means lots of foot traffic especially in areas where children congregate,” Pérez Rico said.

Pérez Rico went on to say closed-in areas such as classroom carry a much greater epidemiological risk, although he did mention 68 daycare centers are being considered for reopening around the city of Tijuana provided they meet health protocols and operate at 50-percent capacity.

As of Sunday, 3,580 people have died in Baja California as a result of COVID-19 including 1, 486 in Tijuana. Just under 20,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state according to Pérez Rico.