Authorities identify man killed in fall from border wall

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 56-year-old man who died after apparently falling from a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa.

Efren Medina Villegas fell from a section of the border wall roughly three miles east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Border Patrol agents responded, but Villegas was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, at least three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat overturned and broke apart off the coast of Point Loma. Border Patrol officials said the boat was suspected of being part of a smuggling operation.

“Every indication, from our perspective, is that this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally,” said Jeff Stephenson, a supervising agent with U.S. Border Patrol.