SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting a record number of migrant apprehensions in the San Diego sector as more asylum-seekers continue to gather along the San Ysidro border fence.

The surge has prompted some migrants awaiting processing to make a mad dash across the wall, including about a dozen who were spotted on video jumping over the fence Wednesday morning.

The migrants seen in the video surrendered to border agents in the “enforcement zone” between the two barriers shortly later. However, officials say one man did make it over the second fence, running about a quarter mile on the beach before giving up in exhaustion.

According to Border Patrol, roughly 100 migrants have shown up along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego every day over the last couple weeks. This year so far, the agency estimates that as many as 204,000 migrants have been picked-up in the area.

The surge has put additional pressure on local resources available to help those at the San Diego border awaiting to plead their cases for asylum. As a result, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to declare the ongoing situation a “Humanitarian Crisis.”

“Imagine you are going to do what ever you can to save your life or the life of your family,” said Robert Vivar, an immigrant activist who has been helping to feed and clothe immigrants stuck in the “no mans land” between the fences.

As of Wednesday, there are currently 140 new migrants camping in that area near and along the San Diego border. They hail from many different countries, including those in eastern Europe, Africa and South America.

“ … just about from every corner of the world you can imagine,” Vivar added.

Currently, there is no comprehensive plan to receive those attempting to enter the country at the border with Tijuana, and over 90% of people likely will not receive asylum.

The asylum system is so backed up that migrants are getting a court dates to plead their case that are years away — some staying for as long as four years in the U.S. before needing to leave in event that their request is denied.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.