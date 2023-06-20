PHARR, Texas (Border Report) — An American man has been arrested for trying to smuggle an undocumented child into South Texas on Father’s Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

The 49-year-old U.S. citizen tried to enter the United States with a young girl via the Pharr International Bridge on Sunday. He presented a birth certificate and said she was his daughter, but CBP officers said the birth certificate, while legitimate, did not belong to her and that she was not a U.S. citizen, nor did she have valid entry documents.

The man was taken into custody on charges of violating federal immigration laws, CBP officials said.

“Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interviewing skills,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Ports of Entry. “This apprehension is testament to the notion that violation of immigration law will not be tolerated, carries tangible legal consequences and will be prosecuted to the highest extent allowed by federal law.”