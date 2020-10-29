Acting Homeland Security Secretary hops on ATV and tours border barrier

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf hopped on an ATV and went for an off-road tour of the border barrier now being erected between San Diego and Tijuana.

Wolf got to see up close where the wall is going up and spoke to Border Patrol agents about the barrier’s capabilities and deterrent features.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf on ATV touring the border barrier between Tijuana and San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Almost 400 miles of new structure has been placed in states like California, Arizona and Texas. Most of it has been installed replacing older and shorter sections of fencing.

“I keep hearing from the men and women of the Border Patrol about how much this wall is needed and this has added to their capabilities,” Wolf said. “This is providing a capability they never really had before, not just infrastructure, but lighting, sensors, technology and access roads.”

Chad Wolf speaking with Border Patrol agents in San Ysidro, Calif. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Wolf is scheduled to tour other areas along the southern border in the coming days.

Border Report was the only media outlet invited on Wolf’s San Diego Sector tour and given access to the acting secretary who also discussed issues such as the ongoing essential travel border restrictions, possible unrest after next week’s election, a judge’s order to reunite more than 500 missing migrant parents and their children, and Homeland Security’s decision to hire an accountability officer to oversee migrant detention facilities across the country.