‘Heavy fire’ breaks out in inactive cross-border railway tunnel

A blaze breaks out Jan. 1, 2022 in an inactive cross-border railway tunnel in East County. (CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire)

BELL VALLEY, Calif. — A blaze broke out Saturday in an inactive cross-border railway tunnel in East County, fire officials said.

The fire was reported by San Diego County Fire Scanner around 5:30 p.m. in Bell Valley near Potrero. CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire said on Twitter firefighters are with Border Patrol and will remain at the scene overnight working on a “heavy fire in tunnel structural components.”

Fire officials say there is no spread to surrounding vegetation.

Few other details were released.

