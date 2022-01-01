‘Heavy fire’ breaks out in inactive cross-border railway tunnel

BELL VALLEY, Calif. — A blaze broke out Saturday in an inactive cross-border railway tunnel in East County, fire officials said.
The fire was reported by San Diego County Fire Scanner around 5:30 p.m. in Bell Valley near Potrero. CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire said on Twitter firefighters are with Border Patrol and will remain at the scene overnight working on a “heavy fire in tunnel structural components.”
Fire officials say there is no spread to surrounding vegetation.
Few other details were released.