Border Patrol agents found nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a vehicle in Temecula on Aug. 3, 2022. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

TEMECULA, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found over $700,000 worth of fentanyl hidden in his vehicle, authorities said.

Agents made the drug bust in Temecula, near the Murrieta Border Patrol Checkpoint, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a release Thursday. Border agents pulled over the blue 2018 Volkswagen Jetta on Interstate 15.

A Border Patrol K-9 unit was requested for the stop, helping discover nearly 50 pounds of drugs, according to CBP. Agents found 10 packages inside the spare tire and three packages within a compartment in the vehicle’s battery. Seven of the 13 packages contained fentanyl pills, while the remaining packages had fentanyl powder.

The driver was turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Southwest Investigative Bureau for investigation and prosecution, border officials said.

Authorities say more than 613 pounds of fentanyl have been seized by San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents since Oct. 1, 2021.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.