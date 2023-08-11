Customs and Border patrol logo on the side of the white patrol car.

JACUMBA, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy who was injured in an off-road racing accident last weekend was rescued by San Diego Border Patrol agents.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a call for help from a group of people gathered south of the primary border barrier near Jacumba came in sometime Saturday.

CBP says agents were informed that a child was struck with a utility terrain vehicle, also known as a side-by-side, during an off-road race in Jacume, Mexico. They reported the 6-year-old was suffering from a head injury.

Responding agents determined he needed immediate medical attention, prompting them to bring the boy and his father north for transport to the Jacumba Airport. CBP says this decision was made due to the extremely remote location of their whereabouts.

The injured child and his father were airlifted by helicopter to a San Diego medical facility for further care.

“I am very proud of the work that our agents do every single day to rapidly respond to emergencies and provide life-saving aid to those in need. Our agents are dedicated to the preservation of human life and unwavering in their commitment to protecting the communities we serve,” said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel.

According to CBP, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have responded to over 4,700 calls for help this fiscal year so far.