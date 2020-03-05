6 travelers to Italy from Mexicali, Tijuana appear to have coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Baja California’s Health Department is reporting six suspected cases of the coronavirus in the state: four in Mexicali and two in Tijuana.

Both cities are just south of the U.S.-Mexico border. Baja health officials say they are waiting lab results for the six people in question. Four people are from Mexicali — three women ages 51, 28 and 24 and a 25-year old man. The two other cases involve a 40-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man from Tijuana.

All six people traveled to northern Italy recently and have exhibited symptoms of a respiratory illness. There have been 107 deaths attributed to the coronavirus from a reported 3,089 cases in Italy.

People in Baja are being asked to remain calm and to continue using preventive measures such as hand washing and/or applying anti-bacteria gel that is at least 70% alcohol based. When sneezing, it’s recommended to cover your mouth with forearm. It is also suggested people avoid touching their faces if hands have not been washed and to avoid touching their face, nose and eyes.