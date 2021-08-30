6 lost migrants rescued by USBP just hours apart

SAN DIEGO — Six migrants were rescued Monday just hours apart in two separate events near the Jacumba Wilderness region by U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector after becoming lost and without water.

The first incident happened at around 1:30 a.m., when agents were notified about a lost group of four individuals whose last known GPS coordinates were within the mountainous area. About an hour later, USBP says agents located three men and a woman about a mile north of the U.S./Mexico border. Agents conducted welfare checks of the individuals and safely escorted them back to the vehicle.

USBP apprehended the four adults from Mexico and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated.

The second incident happened at around 5:30 a.m., when agents were notified about a lost mother and her 5-year-old child whose last known GPS coordinates were within the mountainous area. About 25 minutes later, USBP says agents located the two individuals about 100 feet north of the U.S./Mexico border. Agents conducted welfare checks of the individuals and safely escorted them back to the vehicle.

The mother and her child, both Ecuadorian nationals, were transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated.

Since October, USBP says El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 293 individuals lost or in distress.