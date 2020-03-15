6 lanes closed at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — Several lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were closed earlier this week as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials began preparing for anticipated increased security measures, authorities said.

Six northbound lanes were closed in response to the Supreme Court’s decision Wednesday to allow the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers to stay in place while lower courts decide its ultimate fate, CBP officials said.

The closures went into effect March 10 at 12 a.m. to enable border officials to install equipment needed to boost security, CBP Public Affairs Liaison Angelica De Cima told FOX 5.

Similar lane closures were not in effect at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry or the Tecate Port of Entry, De Cima said.

The CBP did not specify when the lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were expected to reopen.