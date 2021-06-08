5-year-old girl found wandering alone near border in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 5-year-old girl wandering alone along the Tijuana River channel on Monday.

Agents started investigating around 10:45 a.m. when they saw a small child dropped off near the end of the border wall near San Ysidro, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

An undated photo from U.S. Border Patrol shows an agent helping a 5-year-old Guatemalan citizen call the Guatemalan consulate. The young girl was found wandering alone along the Tijuana River channel. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Video from the agency showed the young girl walking along the north side of the secondary border wall paralleling the Tijuana River Channel. She walked from the international boundary line along the Tijuana River channel into the United States.

CBP said agents responded and got her away from the dangerous area. They determined she was a 5-year-old Guatemalan citizen.

Agents took the girl to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing, where she was screened by medical staff and determined to be in good health.

A photo from CBP showed a Border Patrol agent helping her call the Guatemalan consulate. The child said her parents were in the U.S. but she didn’t have any contact information for them.

The child also told agents her 7-year-old cousin was still in Mexico with an unknown male.

“Sadly, this is the latest example of how the most vulnerable populations are being exploited for financial gain,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said. “Thankfully our agents encountered this child before any harm could befall her.”

Agents notified the Mexican and Guatemalan consulates and Health and Human Services, the CBP news release said.