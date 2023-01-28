SAN DIEGO — In three separate vehicle stops on Tuesday, nearly 300 pounds of narcotics were seized by San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents, said Customs and Border Protection.

First seizure (estimated street value of $3,412,000)

CBP says a vehicle stop was initiated by agents assigned to the Campo Station near the Crestwood Road exit on Interstate 8 around 5 a.m. A K-9 alerted officials while sniffing the vehicle, leading them to the discovery of 57 packages containing blue pills. Agents tested the pills, confirming they contained fentanyl.

Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned over the suspect and fentanyl, weighing in at 250 pounds, to a partner law enforcement agency, according to CBP.

A Border Patrol K9, pictured, sniffed out 250 pounds of fentanyl pills on Jan. 24, 2023 near Pine Valley, Calif., CBP confirmed. (Photo released by US Custom and Border Protection)

Second seizure (estimated street value of $448,5000)

CBP says agents from the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop around 12 p.m., just north of the Interstate 15 US Border Patrol checkpoint in Murrieta. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 33 pounds of cocaine.

Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned over the suspects and narcotics to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, according to CBP.

Border Patrol agents seize 33 pounds of cocaine near Murrieta, Calif. on Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo released by US Custom and Border Protection)

Third seizure (estimated street value of $178,000)

CBP says agents from the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station stopped a vehicle at the Murrieta, California Hot Springs Road off-ramp on Interstate 215 around 12:16 p.m. An investigation and search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a 40-caliber handgun, 9.4 pounds of fentanyl and 4.9 pounds of heroin.

Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned over the suspects and narcotics to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, according to CBP.

Border Patrol agents seized an illegal firearm along with the heroin and fentanyl near Murrieta, Calif. on Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo released by US Custom and Border Protection)

These three separate seizures of narcotics, all conducted on the same day, have an estimated street value of $4 million.

“San Diego Sector Border Patrol continues to do our part to keep drugs out of our communities,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “Every narcotics seizure our agents make is one less family member or neighbor that is poisoned by these drugs.”

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized around 900 pounds of narcotics in 2023 so far, CBP said.