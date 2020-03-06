4 murdered in Tijuana within 48 hours; 1 victim found in water tank

TIJUANA, Mexico (Border Report) — Four men were shot to death within 48 hours in Tijuana, and all the murders appeared to be unrelated, according to police.

One of the victims was a 27-year old fruit vendor who was killed “execution style” with a single shot to the head, according to Tijuana Municipal Police. The man was found next to his cart on the Tijuana Beach boardwalk.

Another victim was found dead in a water tank. He had been shot and dumped in the water container.

The third murder victim was located in a parked truck, and the fourth was found lying on a street. They too had been shot to death.

Last year there were close to 2,200 murders in Tijuana, earning the city the distinction of being the “most violent city in the world,” according to a Mexican nonprofit advocacy group.

According to police in Tijuana, the city is on track to equal, if not surpass, the 2019 murder totals.