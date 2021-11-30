12 migrants arrested inside cargo train, border officials say

NILAND, Calif. – Border Patrol agents announced Tuesday the arrest of 12 migrants suspected in a possible human smuggling attempt on a freight train near Mecca.

The 12 individuals were found and arrested by agents Monday around 8:45 a.m. inside an empty cargo container in an attempt to avoid the Highway 111 checkpoint, according to the El Centro Border Patrol Sector. Border officials say the migrants were then transported to the checkpoint for further processing.

While at the welfare checks for the group, agents said one person complained of pain to his left arm and noticed significant swelling of the elbow. Emergency Medical Services responded to the location where they gave first aid to the victim as well as a second individual who claimed to be diabetic and said he was dizzy, border officials said. EMS determined both individuals needed to be transported to a nearby hospital, where both were treated and cleared for travel.

As he was being processed, Jose Jesus Villanueva-Canchola, a 32-year-old Mexican national, admitted to being a Sureño gang member with criminal and immigration history, the El Centro Border Patrol Sector stated. Border officials confirmed Canchola was convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance with a sentence of ninety-seven months in prison. He also has multiple re-entries after deportation and was previously ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge, agents added.

All twelve migrants, who are Mexican nationals, were taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Processing Center to be processed.