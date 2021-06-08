12 in custody after panga comes ashore at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Authorities took 12 people into custody Tuesday after a panga came to shore at Sunset Cliffs.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said a Border Patrol agent saw a panga-style vessel around 4:15 a.m. headed north near Point Loma. The boat made landfall at Sunset Cliffs Natural Park.

CBP worked with Border Patrol on the beach and apprehended 12 people, including 11 men and one woman. CBP said they were determined to be in the country illegally.

The group was taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing and the investigation is ongoing, CBP said.