Drugs hidden in food products were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on July 3, 2022, authorities said. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — More than 100 pounds of fentanyl powder and pills concealed in food products were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, officials said Thursday.

The drug bust occurred about 10:50 p.m. July 3 when CBP officers inspected a 2005 GMC Yukon, occupied by two men, that was entering the United States, border officials stated in a press release. Authorities found fentanyl hidden in 46 packages that were wrapped in plastic within flour bags, ground coffee cans, creamer cans and powdered milk cans.

“We are seeing a rise in fentanyl smuggling attempts,” said Anne Maricich, the agency’s deputy director of field operations in San Diego. “Our officers are working vigilantly to prevent the entry of this dangerous drug. Our field office is also diligently working on mitigating the risks involved with seizing this lethal narcotic.”

The estimated street value of the drugs was more than $1.2 million, per CBP.

Two men, ages 43 and 50, were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, according to the border agency.

They later were booked into the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.