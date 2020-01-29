Border Patrol seizes $300K in cash near North County

More than $300,000 seized by Border Patrol after pulling over a driver near North County. (Photo: USBP)

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Border Patrol agents stopped a man allegedly trying to smuggle bulk cash through North County this week.

Agents pulled the man’s sedan over on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Oceanside around 2:30 p.m. Monday, USBP said. A K-9 alerted agents to a part of the car and they started a more thorough search.

Inside the door panels, agents found 24 packages of cash containing $300,329 total, authorities said. The 41-year-old man driving the car was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

During fiscal year 2019, officials said the U.S. Border Patrol seized $2,570,756.

