Border Patrol finds $332,000 worth of fentanyl, cocaine during traffic stop

Border Patrol agents patrolling I-15 found cocaine and fentanyl bundles valued at $332,520, according to officials. Photo: U.S. Border Patrol

SAN DIEGO — Border patrol agents found fentanyl and cocaine worth up to $332,000 inside a woman’s center console during a traffic stop in North County, authorities said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped the driver, a 39-year-old U.S. citizen, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 while she was headed northbound on Interstate 15 near Highway 76.

Authorities said agents were questioning the woman when a K-9 alerted to her 2003 Ford Escape. Agents found several plastic-wrapped packages inside the SUV’s center console, which contained 12.6 pounds of fentanyl and 12.3 pounds of cocaine. Border patrol said the drugs have an estimated street value of $332,520.

The driver and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which issued the woman a federal notice to appear in court. Border Patrol seized the vehicle.

Border Patrol monitors corridors of egress away from U.S. borders in an effort to prevent illegal entry and other contraband. San Diegans are encouraged to report suspicious activity by contacting the San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.