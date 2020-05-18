Border agents find meth in spare tire of BMW

Border Patrol agents arrested a woman after finding more than 9 lbs. of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of the car she was driving. (PHoto: Border Patrol)

NILAND, Calif. — Border Patrol agents arrested a woman after finding more than 9 lbs. of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of the car she was driving.

The arrest took place Friday shortly after noon when a 33-year-old woman driving a 2007 BMW sedan stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 111 near Niland, California, in the Imperial Valley. A drug-sniffing dog alerted to the car, and during a search of the car, agents discopvered nine plastic bundles hidden inside the spare tire in the trunk. The bundles containe a white crystaline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the Border Patrol said.

The total weight of the drugs was 9.2 lbs wi5th an estimated street value of more than $17,000, according to the agency. Both the drugs and the woman, who is a U.S. citizen, were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.