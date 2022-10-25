SAN DIEGO — A water main broke Monday night in the 5300 block of La Jolla Hermosa Ave, according to a tweet by the City of San Diego.

Public Utilities crews shut down the water main and repairs have now been completed, the tweet read.

The City said about 15 customers are impacted in the area. Those customers will be receiving boil water notices while the water is tested to ensure it’s safe for consumption.

Bird Rock Elementary School was also affected by the water main break, according to the tweet. City staff are now working with school officials to ensure students have access to safe drinking water.

City officials said two water wagons are on site to provide water to those who have been impacted by the incident.