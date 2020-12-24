Body found after ShotSpotter system detects gunshots

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the Encanto neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Shortly after 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, a gunshot detection system, called ShotSpotter, notified dispatchers of a possible gunshot in the 6100 block of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said. A short time later, ShotSpotter detected a second possible gunshot near the 6300 block of Imperial Avenue.

Officers responded to the area and found a 24-year-old man lying in a parking lot at the southwest corner of 63rd Street and Imperial Avenue with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso, Dobbs said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, the lieutenant said.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, NBC7 reported. His name was withheld pending family notification.

“At this time, there is very little known about the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Dobbs said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.