Bob McGrath, a founding cast member of “Sesame Street,” passed away Sunday at the age of 90, his family announced on Facebook.

The actor, one of the original human characters on the show, was a member of the “Sesame Street” family for more than 50 years.

“Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts,” the Sesame Workshop said on their Facebook page.

McGrath’s family said he died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.